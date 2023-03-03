A former convent has hit the market, drawing buyers in from Sydney and Canberra to inspect the unusual eight-bedroom property.
Located in Gunning, about an hour's drive from Canberra, the home was unsuccessful at auction in late February and now has a price guide of between $1.58 million and $1.73 million.
It sits on a 1834-square-metre block on the corner of Wombat and Cullavin Streets.
From 1924 until the late 1960s, the two-storey brick building was home to nuns who would teach at the former Catholic primary school across the road.
It has only changed hands twice since the convent was decommissioned.
The current owners purchased the property about 20 years ago for $320,000, CoreLogic records show.
Since then, the owners have tirelessly restored the home "room by room", selling agent Ian Blackburn of McCann Properties said.
"It's been beautifully renovated," he said.
"It has the beautiful ornate, plaster ceiling roses in some of the rooms, original floorboards, but it's been very well maintained."
Stained-glass windows and an ornamental archway greet you at the entrance, hinting to the home's historic past.
Mr Blackburn said the building was unique in that it was triple-brick downstairs and double-brick upstairs.
Alongside eight bedrooms, the home includes two bathrooms, a formal lounge, two sitting rooms and a kitchen with a butler's pantry that includes storage, a dishwasher and laundry facilities.
Mr Blackburn said the owners missed their calling as horticulturalists, having transformed the gardens into pristine grounds with tiered gardens, a glasshouse and vegetable gardens.
"They came in with bobcats and cleared all the scrub out and started again. They've done a really good job," he said.
There's also a large covered entertaining area complete with a brick pizza oven.
Interest in the property has been coming from all over, but mostly from Sydney and Canberra buyers, Mr Blackburn said.
With the home now for sale by private treaty, Mr Blackburn is confident a deal will be struck soon.
"It went to auction just recently and we didn't get the guernsey on the day but that's quite common in this current market. It's hot and cold," he said.
"I suspect it'll [sell] within the next couple of weeks."
If the property sells within its current price guide, it could very well set a sale record for a residential property in Gunning.
Previous sales above this price range have all been large rural and farming blocks.
The median price of houses in Gunning is $600,000, CoreLogic data shows.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
