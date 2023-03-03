The government's safeguard mechanism is supposed to reduce emissions from the country's biggest industrial polluters, but it does nothing to prevent new polluters from setting up shop. While the 200 or so individual polluters covered by the mechanism will be required to reduce their emissions (or buy dubious carbon offsets), there is nothing to stop new coal mines and gas projects from going ahead. Every new fossil fuel project will contribute to the problem this legislation is supposed to solve. In other words, Labor is trying to legislate the world's first 'cap and trade scheme' with no actual cap on emissions.