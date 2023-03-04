The ACT government wants the public's help to develop regulations to prevent new gas connections in the ACT. At least that's what they told us this week.
"Now that the ACT has secured a nation-leading 100 per cent renewable electricity supply, we're turning our focus to reducing our remaining emissions sectors - namely fossil fuel gas and transport," official documents state.
Fossil fuel gas accounts for more than 20 per cent of emissions, making it the second largest source of emissions behind transport.
"That is why the ACT is preparing to electrify our city and transition away from the use of fossil fuel gas by 2045 at the latest," the government said.
Banning new gas connections is an ambitious public policy which puts the ACT in step with only a small number of other cities and jurisdictions taking legislative action. In the ACT the new policy is unlikely to be met with much opposition.
While the federal government has foreshadowed investment to assist Australian households and businesses to transition to electrification in the next budget, substantive policy in this area is yet to emerge at a federal level.
Internationally, reducing emissions from fossil fuel gas has been approached through both the prevention of new connections and banning specific appliances. Whether the ACT goes down that route is yet to be determined.
Food producers, pool and health facilities, glass and steelworks, laundromats, medical sterilisation and manufacturers are among the big gas consumers in the ACT and are likely already battling soaring energy costs.
Who gets exempt from bans and what alternative options will be made available come 2045 impacts their future planning now.
Announcing a public consultation period is just fanfare if it doesn't involve real engagement with those most affected.
Businesses facing major uncertainty require a seat at the table.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr reminded us the ACT took a nation-leading step in announcing the intention to electrify the city and transition off fossil fuel gas over the next two decades.
Time will tell how the government keeps its commitment to managing the transition in a way that supports all Canberrans.
