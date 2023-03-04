The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

ACT government must involve businesses in transition away from gas

By The Sunday Canberra Times
March 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Businesses like Canberra Glassworks rely on gas. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The ACT government wants the public's help to develop regulations to prevent new gas connections in the ACT. At least that's what they told us this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.