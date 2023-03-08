Iron ore is a key ingredient in steelmaking, and a mineral resource that Australia has an abundance of. Just as most of Australia's gas gets sent abroad, we currently send 90 per cent of the iron ore we dig up overseas, primarily to China, Japan and South Korea, for refining and steel production. Not only is this a missed opportunity for high-value manufacturing in Australia, but, the emissions generated from sending iron ore overseas are massive: about 1.5 billion tonnes of carbon pollution a year, or three times Australia's annual domestic emissions.