The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business
Opinion

Tim Flannery | Australia has the potential to lead the world to net zero

By Tim Flannery
March 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fog hangs over the Port Kembla steelworks. Picture by Adam McLean

From Newcastle to the Pilbara, and from Gladstone to Whyalla, Australia is a proud and successful industrial nation. For decades, mining, manufacturing, minerals processing, and construction have been a major pillar of our economy, but these sectors now stand at a critical crossroads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.