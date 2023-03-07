The Canberra Times
PBS Building under external administration with Jonathon Colbran named as the registered liquidator

Brittney Levinson
Brittney Levinson
Updated March 7 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 3:00pm
PBS Building's job site in Belconnen was empty on Monday. Picture by Brittney Levinson

Canberra-based PBS Building has entered voluntary administration, halting work across 80 residential and commercial projects.

