A major building company has abandoned work at one of its Canberra job sites, leaving a local subcontractor "hundreds of thousands" of dollars out of pocket.
PBS Building, which operates in the ACT, Queensland and NSW, is currently building the new Capital Food Market as part of the redevelopment of the Belconnen Markets.
Contractors and subcontractors working at the Belconnen site were told to collect their belongings on Friday afternoon.
Canberra business Advanced Plumbing and Drains was subcontracted by PBS Building for the Belconnen Markets development. About six employees had been working at the site.
Advanced Plumbing and Drains company director Jason Hooper told The Canberra Times the business is owned outstanding payments "in the hundreds of thousands" of dollars.
After speaking with PBS Building on Friday, Mr Hooper directed his workers to collect their belongings from the job site.
On Monday morning, PBS Building's website was no longer publicly accessible and emails to company executives bounced back.
PBS Building senior staff did not comment when contacted by The Canberra Times on Monday.
The Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union had been made aware of "major financial strife" at PBS Building, with several businesses owed money.
The national construction union expected administrators to be appointed in the coming days.
Incoming CFMEU national secretary and ACT secretary Zach Smith said the situation exposed the need for national laws to protect workers, subcontractors and small business.
"No more buck passing. No more talk. We need an effective national security of payments regime that stops workers being ripped off," he said.
"It's always unions like the CFMEU left to pick up the pieces because federal government agencies aren't responsible.
"Our union will do everything in its power to make sure workers and subbies get every cent owed to them but we need laws that guarantee this can happen."
Peter and Ian Carter founded Prestige Building Services in Canberra in 1989.
Ian Carter and Adam Moore are currently listed as directors of PBS Building.
PBS Building was also previously named as a builder for Doma's Foothills development in Campbell, however cached website pages show PBS has been removed from the development's website in recent weeks.
Previous projects include the $115 million Goodwin Farrer aged care facility and LDK Greenway Views seniors' village.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
