The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

PBS Building abandons job sites in Canberra and Queensland as company faces 'financial strife'

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated March 6 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PBS Building was contracted for the redevelopment of the Capital Food Market in Belconnen. Picture Belco60/Facebook

A major building company has abandoned work at one of its Canberra job sites, leaving a local subcontractor "hundreds of thousands" of dollars out of pocket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.