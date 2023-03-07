Politicians and public servants could soon be forced to consider human rights in policy-making and decision-making processes if a push to establish human rights laws is adopted by the Albanese government.
The Australian Human Rights Commission has launched its proposed model for a Human Rights Act, which would ensure legal protections for basic rights and offer avenues for redress when those rights are breached.
Australia remains the only liberal democracy in the world without an act or charter of rights at the national level.
Commission president Rosalind Croucher put forward the model at an event on Tuesday night, which would allow Australians to seek solutions to rights breaches through conciliation or administrative appeal and, if required, through the Federal Court.
"The starting point for a national Human Rights Act is to recognise that everyone's rights matter, all of the time," Professor Croucher said.
"We should expect that Parliament and public servants will actively consider the human rights impacts of decisions they make.
"A Human Rights Act is the central missing piece of government accountability in Australia. It will increase transparency and trust in governments by requiring them to fully consider human rights in their decisions, laws, policies, and practice."
A discussion paper released by the commission on Tuesday outlines the human rights challenges presented throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Professor Croucher said having a human rights act or charter would have helped to clear up the tension between public safety and infringements on rights, such as freedom of movement or political communication.
The model would help legislative the original purpose of the human rights commission, which was designed around Australia having its own Bill of Rights.
"Australia has committed to various international human rights obligations, telling the world those rights matter. We have an obligation to legislate domestically to ensure these rights are protected for all Australians," Professor Croucher said.
The commission's 380-page discussion paper will be followed by a final report to be tabled in Parliament later this year.
A report released by Amnesty International Australia's in September last year suggested around three-quarters of Australians support the creation of a federal act for human rights.
It came as Australia's position in the World Press Freedom Index slipped a further 14 places to 39th in 2022 just below Bhutan, Ivory Coast and Taiwan.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
