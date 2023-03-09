The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Senator Barbara Pocock continues push for government to cut down use of PricewaterhouseCoopers

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
March 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens senator Barbara Pocock. Picture by Karleen Minney

Greens senator Barbara Pocock has called on Finance Minister Katy Gallagher to cut PricewaterhouseCoopers from one of its panels, continuing her push for the Albanese government to closely scrutinise its spending on consultants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.