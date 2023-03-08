The Canberra Times
Giant torn Parliament House flag to be replaced ASAP, delayed by weather and hoist fault

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated March 8 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 1:15pm
The torn Australian flag. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The giant torn Australian flag flying above Parliament House has been acknowledged by the Presiding Officers as being in an "unacceptable condition" due to recent wild weather, but they say safety concerns and a mechanical fault are delaying its replacement.

