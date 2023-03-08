The giant torn Australian flag flying above Parliament House has been acknowledged by the Presiding Officers as being in an "unacceptable condition" due to recent wild weather, but they say safety concerns and a mechanical fault are delaying its replacement.
The prominent 12.8 metres by 6.4 metre national symbol is usually changed on the first Wednesday of every month, but it had been left with a "gaping hole" by recent high winds and thunderstorms in Canberra.
Shadow immigration minister Dan Tehan drew attention to the flag's particularly bad state on Wednesday, urging Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to get involved and fix it as, "we need to have pride in our institutions, pride in our Parliament and pride in our flag".
With the Prime Minister flying to India on a diplomatic mission, the Speaker Milton Dick and Senate President Sue Lines responded, explaining that a flag replacement had been wanted and scheduled, but had not been able to be undertaken.
"The national significance and the importance of the Australian flag cannot be overstated," they said in a statement.
"We are aware of the unacceptable condition of the current Australian flag flying above Parliament House."
They said changing the flag is a "dangerous and complex undertaking" due to its size and the high wind conditions. The flag flies at a height of 81 metres and the prominent mast which straddles the building is one of the world's largest stainless steel structures.
It takes three people to raise and lower the flag using a hydraulically-operated cage, including one person below controlling the winches.
"Recent weather conditions have posed an unacceptable risk to the safety for personnel to replace the current flag," the Presiding Officers said in the statement.
"When there was an opportunity for staff to safely ascend the pole, the lift mechanism experienced a mechanical fault.
"The transport mechanism is urgently undergoing maintenance and the flag changeover will occur as soon as it is possible and safe to do so."
Mr Tehan responded, describing the statement as a "long list of excuses".
"I'm pleased to see the government will now act to hoist a new flag above Parliament House," he tweeted.
"I hope their long list of excuses for the poor condition of the current flag will not delay this happening. Let's also hope we don't go through this again."
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
