Get behind the national sheep dog trials in Hall

Did you know the National Sheep Dog Trial Championships have been held in Canberra since 1943?
The trial was first held on Manuka Oval as a single-day event to raise funds for Legacy during World War II.
The 2023 championships start on Monday at the Hall village showgrounds and continues daily until Sunday, March 19.
Trialling starts at 7am each day. However, spectators will get the best of the trials from 9am to 4pm. Dogs on lead are welcome. Entry free for children aged under 16 years.
Tickets for adults are at https://nationalsheepdogtrials.org.au/
