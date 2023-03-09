The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Get behind the national sheep dog trials in Hall

Updated March 9 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Good dog: The National Sheep Dog Trial Championships start in Hall on Monday. Picture supplied

Did you know the National Sheep Dog Trial Championships have been held in Canberra since 1943?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.