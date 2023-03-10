The Canberra Times
Canberra girls raise more than $12,000 for brain cancer research

Megan Doherty
Megan Doherty
March 11 2023 - 5:30am
Zara Skepev and Mila Costa with their earrings. Picture supplied

Two Canberra girls have raised more than $12,000 for brain cancer research by selling earrings from a stall in Manuka.

