The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Review: Meet Me in the Bathroom is for New York indie-rock fans

By Cris Kennedy
March 16 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Meet Me in the Bathroom

MA15+. 111 minutes. Three stars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.