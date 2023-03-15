The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Australian Bureau of Statistics Personal Safety Survey shows drop in sexual harassment

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
March 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Susan Price from the ACT Women's Legal Centre. Picture by Karleen Minney

One set of figures looked pretty promising in the latest data from the Personal Safety Survey - and that's the drop in sexual harassment. The ABS says the rate of sexual harassment declined by nearly 25 per cent for women between 2016 and the most recent survey - and by half for men.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.