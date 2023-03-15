Wiradjuri woman Katrina Fanning has been named Canberra Citizen of the Year for 2023 for her dedication and work for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.
Known by many titles, Ms Fanning is the Head of Secretariat at the Coalition of Peaks on Closing the Gap and Director at Coolamon Advisors, where she contributes to Indigenous participation and equity.
From 2017 to 2021, she was the Chairperson of the ACT Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander elected body, and was the ACT State Recipient for Australian of the Year in 2020.
"I congratulate Ms Fanning on this recognition and I look forward to seeing her continued positive impact on our community over the coming 12 months and beyond," ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said in a statement.
Ms Fanning is no stranger to awards, being named both Canberra Woman of the Year and ACT NAIDOC Person of the Year in 2014.
For more than a decade she has also been recognised for her contributions to rugby league, both on and off the field.
She was a member of the inaugural Australian women's team, representing the country 26 times over a 14-year career.
In 2012, she was appointed Chairperson with the Australian Rugby League Indigenous Council, and has been a director of the Canberra Raiders since 2018.
In February, the Katrina Fanning Shield Academy began training selected players from across the NRLW competition in a six-week program, coinciding with the first Canberra Raiders NRLW season.
She has since been speaking about her concerns and her experience during the discourse around Indigenous Voice to Parliament debate, continuing her advocacy for Indigenous Australians.
The award is given each year to Canberrans who have had a significant impact on the local community.
