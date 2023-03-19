The Canberra Times
New exhibition at Australian War Memorial mixes war and peace

Steve Evans
Steve Evans
March 20 2023 - 5:30am
AWM curator Kerry Neale holds a tin of red paint used to paint 'No War' on the Opera House. Picture by Keegan Carroll

War museums have to strike a very delicate balance: how much emphasis should they give to military hardware and how much emphasis should they give to the cost of conflict?

