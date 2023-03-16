New era for Parkinson's community in the ACT

The Parkinson's community in Canberra has a place to call home for the first time with the official opening of its new office in Deakin.
Parkinson's ACT is now known as The Hospital Research Foundation Group - Parkinson's. Its new office is at 32 Thesiger Court, Deakin.
ACT Senator David Pocock did the ribbon-cutting honours this week.
Parkinson's ACT last year merged into The Hospital Research Foundation Group - Parkinson's to maximise the impact and support for people living with Parkinson's disease and their families.
The Hospital Research Foundation Group - Parkinson's executive director Olivia Nassaris said the new office would be a welcoming base for people living with Parkinson's to receive support, attend group activities and improve their wellbeing.
"We thank the committed volunteers and the volunteer board of Parkinson's ACT, who directed and aided the growth of the organisation which has had an enormous impact on meeting the needs of people living with Parkinson's," Ms Nassaris said.
"The Hospital Research Foundation Group - Parkinson's is thrilled to support an organisation with such a proud history."
Ms Nassaris said the opening of the office had already met some big needs for the community.
"One of the first items on the 'wish list' was an office space to hold support groups, exercise activities and education seminars - all which are vital to living well with Parkinson's," she said.
"The opening of this office is a community-base, a place where people feel welcome and supported and is an investment in people's wellbeing.
"It is a home, a club-house, a counselling centre, a cafe - whatever it needs to be for those living with Parkinson's, their carers and families. "
