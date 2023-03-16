Increase JobSeeker by $500 a fortnight. That's a bargain at $10 billion a year. That would go towards alleviating poverty in this country. (We know already families really benefited from the increased benefits during COVID)

NDIS is currently $50 billion annually. McKenzie says once we remove profiteering and insource everything there will be less rorting. We could save $10 billion there and add it to our $90 billion or extend and improve the NDIS.

Build more public housing (difficult because states get their hands on the moolah and end up spending it however)

Double spending on aged care. Ensure there is a no-profit provision and fund the pay increase. $25 billion annually.

Healthcare - our current spend is $105 billion. We could save by removing subsidies to private health . It would be more than enough to reintroduce free health care. Bulk billing has all but disappeared. We could extend and save services in regions. Include the dentist and the physio for God's sake.