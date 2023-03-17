The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Andrew Barr confirms ACT government considering TikTok ban on work devices

Sarah Basford Canales
Jasper Lindell
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Jasper Lindell
Updated March 17 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the ACT government would follow suit on removing the app from ACT government-issued mobile phones if advised to do so. Pictures by Shutterstock and Elesa Kurtz

The ACT government is undertaking a review into the use of popular video app TikTok on government devices after "recent discussions" relating to the security risks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.