The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

CSIRO will ban TikTok from devices in latest agency to prohibit popular app

Sarah Basford Canales
Karen Barlow
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Karen Barlow
Updated February 13 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSIRO chief executive Larry Marshall. Picture by Karleen Minney

Australia's premier science agency will ban the popular video app TikTok from work devices following similar moves across other federal agencies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.