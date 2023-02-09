The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Marles accuses Coalition of doing 'nothing' about 'spy cams', China concerned about discrimination

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated February 10 2023 - 11:04am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defence Minister Richard Marles. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Defence Minister Richard Marles has accused the former Coalition government of "doing nothing" about China-linked surveillance cameras in place on sensitive sites after they were first raised with ministers in 2018.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.