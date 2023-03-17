The Canberra Times
APSC releases proposed common conditions for sector-wide bargaining

Sarah Basford Canales
Karen Barlow
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Karen Barlow
Updated March 17 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 12:35pm
Deputy commissioner Peter Riordan. Picture supplied

The Australian Public Service Commission has outlined the common conditions it plans to discuss with representatives as a "starting point" as negotiations for a sector-wide bargaining agreement get under way.

