If it is a priority, Australia can make sure people in aged care aren't suffering from malnutrition. We can afford to lift unemployment benefits above the poverty line so that people don't have to choose between eating three meals a day and going to the doctor in the same fortnight. We can afford domestic violence services to keep women and their children safe from harm. We can even afford to tackle the climate crisis. We can afford to do anything we want, but not everything we want. The point is, we are denied serious conversations about our priorities when submarines are presented as necessary, while everyone else is supposed to fight for the budget scraps.

