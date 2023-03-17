The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Analysis

The top five contenders to be Canberra's A-League training base

David Polkinghorne
Chris Dutton
By David Polkinghorne, and Chris Dutton
March 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Could the Throsby Home of Football also be the home to Canberra's A-League teams? Picture supplied

Canberra's been given the green light for an A-League Men's team, now they just need to find a home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.