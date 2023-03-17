The top five contenders to be Canberra's A-League training base

Canberra's been given the green light for an A-League Men's team, now they just need to find a home.
The A-Leagues' Canberra representatives will submit a report on Monday of the best options available to set up a training base when the team comes into the competition for the 2024-25 season.
It will need to house both the men's and women's team, with A-Leagues boss Danny Townsend adamant he was setting up a soccer club that catered for both women and men.
Currently, Canberra United - who play in the A-League Women's competition, train out of the University of Canberra, with their home games played at McKellar Park.
Both of those venues were options, along with the proposed Home of Football in Throsby, the AIS and Viking Park.
The ACT government expected to meet with the Australian Professional Leagues, who oversee the A-Leagues, to discuss where the Canberra club might be based and how it might affect the Home of Football.
At first glance, this would seem the most logical home for the Canberra club.
It's already meant to be Canberra United's home, with their training base part of the original Capital Football design.
But escalating building costs have blown the budget out to $50 million for the facility that was meant to be a combination of elite and community soccer.
There's only Capital Football and ACT government funding for about $33 million of that, leaving a massive shortfall that's raised questions about whether the project will ever go ahead.
The government has said work was expected to begin later this year - well after it was initially meant to be finished.
It's unclear how the introduction of a men's team will change both the design and the cost of the centre of excellence.
Perhaps it could help convince the federal government to open its purse strings and pitch in - like they've done to homes of football elsewhere in Australia.
"At this stage it is not clear [what impact a men's team will have]," a government spokesperson told The Canberra Times.
"It is anticipated this will be a matter the APL and the Canberra A-League Men's bid team will wish to discuss with the ACT government in the coming weeks and months.
"Yet to be determined [whether the plans will change], but it is anticipated stage one of the Throsby Home of Football will continue to focus on the needs of Capital Football.
"Work on the Home of Football is progressing and is not currently impacted by the A-League Men's discussion.
"A construction delivery program will be finalised once all the necessary planning and design requirements have been completed and approved.
"The ACT government is aiming for onsite works to commence in later 2023."
The University of Canberra already house Super Rugby's ACT Brumbies and the second stage of their sports hub not only had plans for a basketball stadium, but a soccer one as well.
With Canberra United already training there it's a logical place for the men's team to also call home.
It's believed the university will meet with the APL at the end of March.
Any high-performance program in Canberra would be seriously negligent not to look to tap into the AIS.
The federal government's currently looking into the future of the sports science hub, while having an A-League team based there would fit in perfectly with ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr's plans to redevelop Canberra Stadium.
There's already a top quality pitch there and plenty of room to create a high-performance base at Canberra United's spiritual home.
There's also been rumours circulating the Belconnen Soccer Club were looking to offload the site - rumours the club has emphatically denied to The Canberra Times.
If training was limited to daylight hours, it would also solve the problem of the pesky neighbours complaining about the lights.
Former ACT Senator Zed Seselja wanted to redevelop Viking Park into a boutique, 10,000-seat stadium as one of his promises for the last federal election.
There's also plenty of room for it to become the home of an A-League team - potentially with that new stadium as part of the set-up.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
