The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Australia's cyber security defence must not be outsourced

By Ches Rafferty
March 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When it comes to cyber security, we can't afford to be relying on overseas third parties to be protecting us or storing our sensitive data. Picture Shutterstock

Australia could be at war with China within the next three years, some reports suggest. The AUKUS deal is being presented as a counter to China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.