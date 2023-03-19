The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Defence Minister Richard Marles says AUKUS deal is not commitment for Australia to go to war alongside US

By Maeve Bannister
Updated March 19 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia's defence minister insists there is no commitment to go to war alongside the United States in return for nuclear submarines he says will protect vital trade shipping routes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.