Two political heavy hitters have marked 100 years of tennis across the ACT with a special early morning hit out at the court at The Lodge in Canberra.
Ahead of a busy day in Federal Parliament, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and key crossbench senator David Pocock were among a select group on Tuesday having a thorough work out of the court, away from the prying eyes of the media.
Rising tennis stars such as Olivia Gadecki, Jaimee Fourlis and Priscilla Hon as well as local federal MPs Alicia Payne and David Smith were also there at the Prime Minister's Canberra residence to mark the establishment, on March 21 1923, of the Federal Territory Tennis Association.
Mr Albanese simply tweeted after the event: "Happy centenary @TennisCanberra. It was great to get a hit in before parliament this morning to celebrate."
The professional tennis players are in the capital for the ACT Claycourt International events which Hon, ranked 189th in the world, won the Canberra Claycourt International #1 on Sunday.
The Canberra Times understands Mr Albanese was particularly impressive up against the professional sportswomen, but he did not play against the independent ACT senator - and former professional sportsman - whose vote is needed over urgent government legislation such as the safeguard mechanism revamp and the setting up of the $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund.
It is understood ACT tennis facilities are in desperate need for a funding boost, but it is uncertain whether this burning local tennis issue made the ear of the Prime Minister.
The establishment of the Federal Territory Tennis Association, covering the ACT and the region, was followed by Canberra's first tennis competition, the A grade men's competition, in late 1923.
100 years on, Tennis ACT said it now has 31 clubs, 36 affiliates, 82 partner schools and, as of last July, 32,426 participants.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
