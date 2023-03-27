Jack's Mistake is the dessert. There's the best story behind this dish. Jack was a young apprentice back in 2020, before everything went to hell, thanks Covid. Young says he was one of the best kids to come through the kitchen but this night he made two mistakes. There were two desserts on the menu at the time, one a chocolate sponge, the other a vanilla panna cotta. Jack got them both wrong. He undercooked the sponge and he underset the panna cotta, and they couldn't use either. At the end of the shift the staff just mixed it all in a bowl and grabbed some spoons. And it was delicious.