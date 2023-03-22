Former Matilda Michelle Heyman will become the all-time most capped A-League Women's player this weekend as Canberra United fight to keep their finals hopes alive in Melbourne.
In the wake of their controversial points deduction two weeks ago for a substitute breach, Canberra enter their must-win match against top-of-the-table Western United on Saturday with a cloud of uncertainty hanging over them.
They are still yet to know a date for their appeal hearing, but United coach Njegosh Popovich said last week that his side will need those three points back from a successful appeal to reach the top four.
United midfielder Vesna Milivojevic said the team is not focusing on the appeal, but instead on their last two regular season matches, including Heyman's milestone 158th A-League Women appearance this weekend.
"I kind of forgot about [the appeal] to be honest," Milivojevic said.
Heyman is already the league's all-time top goal-scorer, and is now set to hold the record for most appearances.
"It's just crazy to think about how long she's actually played in this league," Milivojevic said.
"I've just come back [from overseas to play in Australia again] and she's been in this league for years. So just even to be on the field with her and play alongside her, it's an honour."
Heyman, a two-time Julie Dolan Medallist, has 12 goals for the season.
After being cruelly denied a winner by the goalposts in their draw against Melbourne Victory, United will welcome their star striker getting back on the scoresheet against a strong Western United outfit.
"It's like that whole thing if you don't shoot, you don't score," United defender Holly Murray said. "If we just keep drilling them through, some of them will go in."
Murray said the side are feeling confident ahead of their match, despite the pressure of a must-win situation, and memories of their last disastrous 5-0 defeat in January.
"We're expecting a really tough game, like the previous time we played them," she said.
"But I think it's a good time to play a top of the table team, just to show that we are worthy and can be up there in the top four."
Western United v Canberra United at Melbourne, Saturday 3pm
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.