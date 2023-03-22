The David Pocock t-shirt brouhaha is now.....a T-shirt.
Brisbane artist Nordacious - aka James Hiller - in typical speedy form has got the whole Caleb-Bond/David Pocock tit-for-tat on a range of T-shirts in quick-smart time. And there's also a coffee cup.
Nordacious has labelled the range Tame News: The Storm in a Tee Cup.
He described the work as Bond "having an absolute meltdown over the brazen audacity of @davidpocock to wear a Tame Impala tee during an impromptu doorstop interview this morning, immediately after a tennis match. THE GALL".
Indeed, the nattily dressed Sky News presenter Caleb Bond, rarely seen not in a three-piece suit, this week did have a go at Pocock, the Independent ACT Senator, for doing a door-stop interview in a T-shirt, featuring the Aussie musical artist Tame Impala.
Bond reckoned Pocock "couldn't even put in a collared shirt" for the interview.
Pocock hit back with an ace tweet:
"I'd come straight from an early morning game of tennis to celebrate 100 years of Tennis ACT and agreed to do a door stop (not a prearranged interview) in the hallway on the way out of the Press Gallery after a morning radio interview.
"Great to see the big issues being reported."
Pocock was nonplussed about the new Nordacious T-shirt featuring him and Bond. He hoped the whole fracas would instead rub off on the likes of Aussie artists such Tame Imapa.
"He would rather people bought Australian music merchandise to support the local music industry," his office said.
Having said that we hear, "everyone" in Pocock's office has already bought one of the Nordacious tees.
You can buy them here: https://nordacious.com/
Nordacious has carved a niche in capturing the political zeitgeist and getting the iconic image on a T-shirt within hours.
And, more recently, he honoured former frontline Centrelink worker Jeannie-Marie Blake with a T-shirt. She told the Robodebt Royal Commission she did remember what went on, even if her superiors couldn't recall.
Last week, he hopped on the Keating train and released an "All Tip, No Iceberg" T-shirt featuring former primer minister Paul Keating and his infamous criticism of a former Liberal treasurer.
And not long after Kooyong MP Monique Ryan had clapped back at Opposition Peter Dutton, who was taunting her alleged ambitions to be prime minister, with a pithy: "I'll be there before you are", Nordacious had a T-shirt out, capturing the moment.
Nordacious says getting an image out there quickly is all part of his job.
"As a satirical political illustrator, I'm cognisant of the breakneck speed at which news stories emerge and evolve in the current media landscape," the artist said.
"The constant barrage of information can be overwhelming, but I've learned to adapt to this environment by developing the ability to push out an illustration as fast as I can.
"I'm also aided by the medium of digital illustration, which helps produce a polished piece a lot faster than traditional analogue methods.
"With so much happening so quickly, it's important to me that I'm able to capture the essence of a story and translate it into a visual form while it's still fresh in people's minds."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.