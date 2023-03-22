The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Proposed words to be put to Australians for Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum vote

Karen Barlow
MS
By Karen Barlow, and Michelle Slater
Updated March 23 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An emotional Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has revealed the proposed wording of the question that will be put to Australians to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

MS

Michelle Slater

Federal parliament reporter

Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.