I know. We should all be panicking about the IPCC report (the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) which tells us the clock is tick, tick, ticking. And we should all be panicking here in Australia, where we have both lakes and fish dying as if we were subject to a demon curse (yeah, the demon curse of longstanding government negligence). Where we have people's homes and businesses burnt to a crisp in bushfires on the reg. Where we have people's home and businesses swept away by floods on the reg.