Five ACT public schools will start offering free meals later this year as part of a pilot program designed to boost students wellbeing.
Gilmore Primary School, Richardson Primary School, Narrabundah Early Childhood School, Gold Creek School high school campus and Melba Copland Secondary School senior campus years 10 to 12 have been selected for the trial.
The $1.462 million pilot was a commitment that ACT Labor made at the 2020 election.
The rollout will start in term three and run for 18 months. Students will get free breakfast and lunch three days per week.
ACT Education Minister Yvette Berry said children and young people learned best on a full stomach.
READ MORE:
"National and international research shows that students benefit from access to healthy and nutritious food at school," Ms Berry said.
"It improves students' learning and wellbeing, gives them a better understanding of nutrition and increases their satisfaction with school.
"The Meals in Schools pilot will be delivered in collaboration with school communities, including Parents & Citizens Associations.
"Teachers, students, parents and carers will have the opportunity over the next few months to help design delivery of the pilot in their school, to ensure it meets the needs of their school community."
An independent evaluation process will track the uptake and impact of the program on student satisfaction and the effectiveness of food delivery.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.