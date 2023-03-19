The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Photos

Mal Lee and Helen Strauch reflect on building ACT's school system

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
March 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mal Lee and Helen Strauch helped design the ACT's secondary school system when it separated from NSW in the 1970s. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The year was 1973. Gough Whitlam was prime minister of Australia and change was in the air.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.