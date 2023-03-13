The Canberra Times
The Canberra Nature School to immerse students in natural environment

Sarah Lansdown
Sarah Lansdown
Updated March 14 2023 - 7:06am, first published 5:30am
Teacher Emily McKenzie-Kay, centre, is working to set up the Canberra Nature school with Miranda Staniforth, left, and teacher Michael Thompson, right. Pictured with prospective students. Picture by James Croucher

A group of Canberra educators and parents are rallying to create a new primary school from scratch that will bring children out of the classroom and into the natural environment.

