The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

School crossing supervisors leave the job over pay, safety issues

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated March 13 2023 - 9:23am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Jones used to work as a school crossing supervisor but says the low pay, poor conditions and safety issues made it not worthwhile. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

School crossing supervisors say low pay, poor conditions and safety concerns are turning people away from the job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.