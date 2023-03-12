The Canberra Times
Senior Ngunnawal Elder Aunty Agnes Shea dies at 91

Sarah Lansdown
Sarah Lansdown
Updated March 12 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 2:40pm
  • Aunty Agnes Shea has been identified with the permission of her family.

The most senior Ngunnawal Elder, Aunty Agnes Shea, has died aged 91.

