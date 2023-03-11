PBS Building was actively working on 24 projects in three states when the company collapsed, administrators have confirmed.
More details surrounding the Canberra-based company's administration have been released ahead of the first meeting of creditors.
The 33-year-old construction business called in administrators for five of its companies, which operate in the ACT, NSW and Queensland, on Tuesday, March 7.
Administrators RSM Australia have set the first creditors' meeting for March 17, to be held in Canberra and virtually.
PBS Building had been contracted to deliver 80 residential and commercial projects across three states at the time of the company's collapse.
Administrators have now confirmed the construction company had 24 active projects at the date of their appointment, including 11 projects in the ACT, eight in NSW and five in Queensland.
"The administrators have determined that the remaining 56 projects have been completed and are currently in a defect liability period," RSM Australia partner Jonathon Colbran said in a statement.
"In the event these project customers require support, we are exploring ways in which we can assist."
The company would not disclose the list of active projects when requested by The Canberra Times.
However, some of the ACT projects include the redevelopment of the Belconnen Fresh Food Markets, Doma's Melrose residential complex in Woden and Stockland's The Parks, Red Hill.
PBS Building were also contracted to build 45 affordable townhouses in Ginninderry, a joint venture between the ACT government and Riverview Group.
Initial investigations identified PBS Building owes an estimated $25 million to more than 1000 secured and unsecured creditors.
MORE READING:
That does not include the 180 employees who were made redundant and had their entitlements paid out before administrators were appointed.
Mr Colbran said creditors would be informed about the status and process of the administration at the upcoming meeting.
"The administration process generally takes approximately four to six weeks to advance to a meeting where creditors will be asked to decide the future of the companies," he said.
Administrators had been working to "unpack the complex licencing, insurance, operational, contractual and legislative issues involved in the administration of the five PBS companies", the statement from RSM Australia said.
Do you know more? Contact brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.