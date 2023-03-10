The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

University House begins mammoth restoration following 2020 hailstorm

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
March 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Project manager Alex Morgan, Master of University House Professor Peter Kanowski and project director Ben Condren. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A shining example of Canberra's mid-century architecture is finally being restored after the damaging hailstorm of early 2020.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.