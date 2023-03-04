The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

School principals face triple crunch of workload, mental health and teacher shortage

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
March 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Co-president of the ACT Principals' Association Andy Mison said there needs to be a discussion about the demands placed on schools. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Andy Mison was lacking energy, had headaches and was generally feeling unwell at the end of semester two last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.