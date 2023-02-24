The Canberra Times

Victoria offers cash incentives for Canberra early childhood teachers to relocate

By Sarah Lansdown
February 25 2023 - 5:30am
Education Minister Yvette Berry. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT government is not offering incentives for teachers to move interstate despite an aggressive recruitment campaign by the Victorian government to lure early childhood educators to the state.

