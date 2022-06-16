The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT urged to follow Victoria and NSW in free five days of early education for four-year-olds

Sarah Lansdown
Karen Barlow
By Sarah Lansdown, and Karen Barlow
Updated June 16 2022 - 9:26pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Gosper, 3, plays with his mother and educator Katie Fahy at MOOCA early childhood centre in Manuka. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The ACT should expand its preschool program to five days per week after NSW and Victoria announced major reforms, early childhood education experts say.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.