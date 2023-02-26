The Canberra Times

The Asia Education Foundation has released a pre-budget submission calling for funding of Asian languages

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
February 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matilda Jenkins and Una Dee are part of a new generation of young Australians leading engagement with Indonesia our closest neighbour. Picture by James Croucher

Australia's closest international neighbour is only a three-hour boat ride from Darwin however less than 1 per cent of ACT college students are learning the Indonesian language, with opportunities to take up such studies diminishing each year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Cadet Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. He previously interned at the Herald Sun and worked as a court reporter. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.