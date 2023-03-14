The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NAPLAN tests start with earlier and simpler results

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated March 15 2023 - 8:17am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Thomas Aquinas Primary School year 5 students Aseem Heckbarally, Tobenna Muoma, Jaana Crnjac and Louise Quizon will be taking the NAPLAN tests from Wednesday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Students will begin NAPLAN tests on Wednesday, much earlier in the year compared to previous years in a move that educators say will make the results more useful.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.