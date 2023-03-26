An inquiry has been launched into ways to enhance Canberra's significance to the nation as the federal government pilots a program to give more students from remote and disadvantaged areas to visit the capital.
The joint-standing committee on the national capital and external territories, chaired by Member for Canberra Alicia Payne, will examine how to better promote the national capital to the country.
Ms Payne said the national capital "belongs to all Australians. It is important that Canberra be equipped to meet the expectations and needs of a city designed to reflect who we are as Australians".
The Canberra MP said the inquiry would examine a range of matters including how national institutions "tell the story of Australia" and the city's role in reflecting the nation's culture and values.
The inquiry will also examine Canberra's contribution to tourism and sport and whether it has the infrastructure and resources it needs.
The announcement of the inquiry came as Education Minister Jason Clare launched the one-year pilot to provide additional assistance under the Parliament and Civics Education Rebate (PACER) to enable students from outer regional, remote, very remote and disadvantaged communities to visit Canberra.
The program provides financial assistance so students can visit major national institutions including Parliament, the Australian War Memorial, the Museum of Australian Democracy and the National Electoral Education Centre at Old Parliament House.
Mr Clare said currently most schools participating in the PACER program come from Victoria and New South Wales.
"We want to see more students from right around Australia take up this opportunity," he said.
The minister said the pilot was being funded using PACER funds that were not spent during the pandemic.
Under the pilot, the rebate for students coming from a remote, disadvantaged school between 500 and 999 kilometres from Canberra would increase from $45 to $157.50. The rebate for those coming from a school 3000 or more kilometres away would jump from $510 to $2040.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
