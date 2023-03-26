The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Alicia Payne led inquiry to examine how to enhance Canberra's significance to Australia

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
March 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An Inquiry will look at ways to make Canberra more significant rest of to the nation. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

An inquiry has been launched into ways to enhance Canberra's significance to the nation as the federal government pilots a program to give more students from remote and disadvantaged areas to visit the capital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.