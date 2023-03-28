Ken says: "Your mother was non-binary. Generous enough to live, it appears, in that grey area where one listened to a wide scope of views and loved a good discussion, respecting another's right to have a considered point of view. I was handing out how-to-votes in my small country town on Saturday and all of us got on well together on the day, whatever our political colour, without a divisive argument at any point. We were kind to each other. Yes I have held placards and fought for a particular position. But I was never very good at being 'black' or 'white', and found it most comfortable if I understood the reasoning of those whose viewpoint I was questioning. Questioning can be done in a kindly manner. Categorical opposition can easily become confrontational. We seem to be drifting into a binary world of viewpoints. It's a paradox, is it not, when we are taking a position about acceptance of non-binary gender?"