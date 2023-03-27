The Canberra Times
Capital Life from April 1, 2023: If it's art and soul you're craving...

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated March 28 2023 - 11:05am, first published March 27 2023 - 11:17am
Kerry Toomey, Rat Trap 1 in Broads at Belco. Picture supplied
New at Belco Arts

Four new exhibitions are on at Belco Arts until May 14. Staying with the trouble by Linda Dening, Kim Mahood, Sally Simpson and Wendy Teakelbegan has common themes around living on the land and evolved into the artists considering their drawing practices as "staying with the trouble" - encountering the problems of pushing a work too far, losing it, staying with it, abandoning it and recovering it. Broads at Belco by The Broad Collective (Belinda Allen, Lee Bethel, Elizabeth Borghero, Caroline Corby, Sonja Karl, Sam Newstead, Kerry Toomey and Leanne Thompson) has as its general theme a sense of place and human interaction and its effects in the broader context of land, landscape and environment. The group views the landscape and environmental issues through a female lens. On Saturday April 1 at 2pm members will deliver an artists talk (registrations required, see below). Artists from the Lime Flamingo Collective reflect on their experience of living in Canberra in 35S: 149E - Canberra Lived. And in A little bird told me, Nichola Leeming presents a selection of wheel-thrown porcelain vessels celebrating Australian birds. More information and artist talk bookings: belcoarts.com.au.

More from Canberra
