This exhibition is by the artist collective nowhereprint - a group of 16 emerging and mid-career artists from Iutruwita/Tasmania. It will run at Megalo Print Studio from April 1 to May 13, 2023. The name for nowhereprint is borrowed from the Tasmanian printmaker Bea Maddock who played with these words in her 1974 prints now-here and no-where. The artists in somewhere here acknowledge the significance of living and making on Iutruwita/Tasmania, where Palawa people tended the land through millennia of inhabitation. This island place generates the context from which each artist questions the personal and political, mythological and narrative connections. Drawing upon their own individual and collective relations to this island, nowhereprint brings together a multitude of works in different print media, including relief, intaglio and lithography. Some of the artists will be at Megalo for an artist talk on Wednesday April 5 at 4pm before the formal opening at 5pm by Dr Deirdre Brollo, a lecturer at the ANU School of Art and Design. See: megalo.org.