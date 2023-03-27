Four new exhibitions are on at Belco Arts until May 14. Staying with the trouble by Linda Dening, Kim Mahood, Sally Simpson and Wendy Teakelbegan has common themes around living on the land and evolved into the artists considering their drawing practices as "staying with the trouble" - encountering the problems of pushing a work too far, losing it, staying with it, abandoning it and recovering it. Broads at Belco by The Broad Collective (Belinda Allen, Lee Bethel, Elizabeth Borghero, Caroline Corby, Sonja Karl, Sam Newstead, Kerry Toomey and Leanne Thompson) has as its general theme a sense of place and human interaction and its effects in the broader context of land, landscape and environment. The group views the landscape and environmental issues through a female lens. On Saturday April 1 at 2pm members will deliver an artists talk (registrations required, see below). Artists from the Lime Flamingo Collective reflect on their experience of living in Canberra in 35S: 149E - Canberra Lived. And in A little bird told me, Nichola Leeming presents a selection of wheel-thrown porcelain vessels celebrating Australian birds. More information and artist talk bookings: belcoarts.com.au.
Alison Alder's Changing Stories "updates" the covers of books in her library - for example, after the fires of 2019-20 and her despondency over Australia's lack of resolve regarding climate action, she added Australia Burns to Henry Lawson's While the Billy Boils. Jo Hollier's Sojourns represents a reflection on feelings and memories of place through composite prints and collaged print elements, responding to experience of overseas sojourns. Meet the artists with celebratory drinks on Saturday April 1 at 4pm. Exhibition continues until April 29. See: studioaltenburg.com.au.
At Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka, Lucy Chetcuti's exhibition of drawings and paintings is an investigation into mark making, which pursues the artist's passion to animate the surface and celebrate different qualities of line, all while featuring a cheerful interplay of colour and light. The exhibition continues until April 9. See: ccas.com.au.
This exhibition is by the artist collective nowhereprint - a group of 16 emerging and mid-career artists from Iutruwita/Tasmania. It will run at Megalo Print Studio from April 1 to May 13, 2023. The name for nowhereprint is borrowed from the Tasmanian printmaker Bea Maddock who played with these words in her 1974 prints now-here and no-where. The artists in somewhere here acknowledge the significance of living and making on Iutruwita/Tasmania, where Palawa people tended the land through millennia of inhabitation. This island place generates the context from which each artist questions the personal and political, mythological and narrative connections. Drawing upon their own individual and collective relations to this island, nowhereprint brings together a multitude of works in different print media, including relief, intaglio and lithography. Some of the artists will be at Megalo for an artist talk on Wednesday April 5 at 4pm before the formal opening at 5pm by Dr Deirdre Brollo, a lecturer at the ANU School of Art and Design. See: megalo.org.
This play is by Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Oscar-winning writer of Moonlight. Pharus Young is bent on being the best choir leader in the 50-year history of Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys. In a world built on dusty rites and rituals, how can he maintain his shine while trying to conform to masculine expectations and gain the respect of the choristers he leads? Threaded throughout with soul-stirring a cappella gospel hymns, it is a story of sexuality, race, hope, gospel music, and a young gay man finding his voice. This Australian premiere production of Choir Boy is directed by Zindzi Okenyo and Dino Dimitriadis. It's on at the Playhouse until Sunday April 2 at various times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Come to the National Museum of Australia on Wednesday April 5 for a live recording of The Guilty Feminist podcast with award-winning author, comedian and podcaster Deborah Frances-White, at her only Australian appearance this trip. She's being joined by a special guest, comedian Steph Tisdell, a proud Yidinji woman. Doors open at 6.30pm, program starts at 7pm. Bookings: eventbrite.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
