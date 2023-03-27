The rain didn't deter buyers and local residents from gathering on Saturday for the auction of a brand-new home in Strathnairn, built with $1 million worth of donated materials and labour.
After more than 90 minutes of intense bidding, the four-bedroom home sold for $1,596,600 as nearly 200 people watched on.
Proceeds from the sale will be donated to local charities Hands Across Canberra, Pegasus Riding for the Disabled, Karinya House and Canberra City Care Charnwood.
Local residents Naresh and Chamari Gunasekere were the eventual buyers who said they were excited to continue living in the area.
"We know the environment and we didn't want to move away from Ginninderry and it's wonderful to be the owner of the first charity house in Strathnairn," Mr Gunasekere said.
The pair battled it out against three other bidders who had registered for the auction, conducted by Sandra Masters of LJ Hooker Kippax.
Ms Masters said despite it pouring rain while the auction was underway, there was a "celebratory" energy among the crowd.
"Every time a bid came out, the whole crowd would cheer it," she said.
"Sometimes there were 10 minutes between bids, because there were lots of discussions happening.
"So I think to keep that energy level up that whole time, again, shows how much everyone was really invested in seeing such a great result."
The house was predominantly built by a team of women led by Kane Constructions, with almost $1 million of materials and labour donated by Master Builders ACT members.
More than 60 subcontractors and trade suppliers donated their time and materials.
Alongside Ms Masters was an all-female team of real estate agents who marketed the charity house for sale, including Cris O'Brien from Home by Holly, Lisa Silberberg from Ray White and Natalie Kokic Schmidt from Marq.
The house, located on Rachel Makinson Street, was designed with multi-generational living in mind and features a separate bedroom with en suite, connected to its own kitchenette and living room.
The remaining three bedrooms are located in the main part of the house with a large, open-plan living and dining area.
It also features a 7.3 energy rating thanks to a 6000-litre underground water tank and rooftop solar panels.
The Ginninderry Joint Venture, which comprises the Suburban Land Agency and Riverview Developments, and Master Builders ACT collaborated on the home's design.
Master Builders ACT CEO Michael Hopkins said the project had united the local construction industry.
"It's also been an incredible opportunity to showcase the role of women in construction and our hope is that it will inspire many more women to consider a career in the industry," he said.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
