The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra house made from donated labour and materials to be auctioned for charity

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
March 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A four-bedroom house in Strathnairn in north-west Canberra, built through donated labour and materials, will be auctioned off on March 25, with proceeds going to four Canberra charities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.