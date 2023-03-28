The Canberra Times
'Can't beat experience': Former Insiders host Barrie Cassidy appointed by Tony Burke to chair Old Parliament House

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
March 29 2023 - 5:30am
Barrie Cassidy will chair Old Parliament House. Pictures AAP, Elesa Kurtz
Former Insiders host Barrie Cassidy said he was "annoyed" about the 2013 controversy of his appointment to head the Board of Old Parliament House, including being asked by George Brandis to resign, but he believes he'll be more effective this time around anyway.

