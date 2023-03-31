The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Music, Theatre, Arts

Aphrodite: from ancient goddess to pop icon

By Cheryl Crilly, National Museum of Australia Senior Curator
April 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A costume worn by Kylie Minogue for her Aphrodite Les Folies tour in 2011, alongside a statue of Venus (100-150 CE), on loan from the British Museum
A costume worn by Kylie Minogue for her Aphrodite Les Folies tour in 2011, alongside a statue of Venus (100-150 CE), on loan from the British Museum

Kylie Minogue's performance was a euphoric finale to Sydney WorldPride's opening concert last month and the crowd were in raptures when Danni unexpectedly appeared and the sisters delivered a joyous rendition of All the Lovers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Music, Theatre & Arts
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.