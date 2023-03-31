Aphrodite: from ancient goddess to pop icon

The ancient goddess ruled over life, love, sex and war. She was petitioned in matters of pleasure but her worshippers also appealed to her for political, social and military success. Aphrodite is one of the most well-known goddesses in the Western world and she continues to wield power and inflame passions. Regularly appearing in popular culture, she has inspired countless artists, especially in music - Bananarama's 80s hit version Venus (covered by many others) springs to mind and more recently, Katie Perry and Lady Gaga both referenced the goddess. She has been reinvented and reclaimed over centuries and embraced by pop icon Kylie who is a sensational contributor to the contemporary zeitgeist and arguably a secular goddess of sorts, worshipped by millions throughout the world.