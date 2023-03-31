Aphrodite: from ancient goddess to pop icon

Kylie Minogue's performance was a euphoric finale to Sydney WorldPride's opening concert last month and the crowd were in raptures when Danni unexpectedly appeared and the sisters delivered a joyous rendition of All the Lovers.
The hit single was the lead song from Kylie's 2010 Aphrodite album and the final number of her 2011 world tour, Aphrodite Les Folies. The tour was of epic proportions and creativity, drawing inspiration from the architecture, mythology and of course goddesses of the ancient Greek world. The stage featured an ancient Greek temple, 24 water fountains and aerobatic performances - all paying homage to ancient Greek mythology and culture.
During the opening act - The Birth of Aphrodite - Kylie emerged from swirls of atmospheric "sea-foam", goddess-like on a golden shell. According to the most popular myth of her birth, Aphrodite was born from the sea after Kronos (Time) castrated his father Ouranos (Sky) and tossed his genitals into the sea.
Created from conflict between primordial gods, the goddess became central to ancient civic life and remains an enduring presence in popular culture.
Italian designers Dolce & Gabbana created the spectacular costumes for the Aphrodite Les Folies tour and Kylie's birth of Aphrodite ensemble is on display in the National Museum of Australia's exhibition, Feared and Revered: Feminine Power through the Ages. On loan from Arts Centre Melbourne, the costume is a stand-out addition to the National Museum's version of the British Museum exhibition exploring the power and influence of female spirituality through a brilliant line-up of goddesses, demons, witches, spirits and saints from the ancient world to today.
The costume, although remarkably tiny - and displayed on a mannequin made to Kylie's petite proportions - presents a splendid silhouette of white pleated chiffon and pearls, a gold leather bodice, strappy glitter boots and a winged headdress. Aphrodite, or Venus as she was known to the Romans, is a central figure in the Passion and Desire section of the exhibition and Kylie's costume is part of a fun and fabulous juxtaposition of the ancient and the contemporary.
Alongside the costume is a stunning statue of Venus (100-150 CE), on loan from the British Museum and inspired by the famous Greek Aphrodite from the 4th century BCE. The original sculpture (sadly now lost) was created by renowned Athenian sculptor Praxiteles. It was displayed in a temple in the Greek city of Knidos and although a sacred image, was considered shockingly erotic as it was one of the first life-size statues of a female nude.
Widely copied in Greek and Roman art, the Roman version on display once stood in a villa as an image of private veneration. In Feared and Revered, Venus dazzles, the marble she was created from sparkles as much as the pop princess displayed alongside her.
The ancient goddess ruled over life, love, sex and war. She was petitioned in matters of pleasure but her worshippers also appealed to her for political, social and military success. Aphrodite is one of the most well-known goddesses in the Western world and she continues to wield power and inflame passions. Regularly appearing in popular culture, she has inspired countless artists, especially in music - Bananarama's 80s hit version Venus (covered by many others) springs to mind and more recently, Katie Perry and Lady Gaga both referenced the goddess. She has been reinvented and reclaimed over centuries and embraced by pop icon Kylie who is a sensational contributor to the contemporary zeitgeist and arguably a secular goddess of sorts, worshipped by millions throughout the world.
Be quick to see the Birth of Aphrodite costume which is on display until April 26 when another of Dolce & Gabbana and Kylie's Aphrodite: Les Folies costumes - Celestial Love - goes on show in Feared and Revered.
